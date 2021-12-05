Light and bright single level 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in sought after Hidden Creek meticulously maintained and move in ready! Beautiful tiled entry, skylights, fenced yard, generous bedrooms, living and dining areas. Excellent location surrounded by walking and biking trails, parks, located directly across from Timberhill Athletic Club and close to shopping, medical, and bus lines.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $449,900
