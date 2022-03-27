WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5 OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK Holt Homes presents the 1679 Townhome plan. These High Quality homes are under construction NOW! Great room layout with island kitchen & pantry. Complete with spacious owner suite. Great neighborhood with parks, trails and community garden plus fencing and front landscaping included! Photos of model
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $446,714
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany woman wanted in connection to a February homicide was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department in California.
Lebanon’s medical school could have the financial means to grow significantly after officials learned Friday, March 25 that a $22.5 million le…
Here's what she'll do with it.
A Linn County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a 2-year-old child in his care.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has deemed a Jan. 26 Albany police shooting as justified.
New Mexico will bring an experienced lineup to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night for a third-round game against Oregon State in the Women’s Nati…
A portable toilet at Albany First Christian Church is prompting members of the Albany City Council to rethink providing restrooms for homeless…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Alsea principal sues district for $3.7 million-plus
Fears of harming the environment and being trapped by wildfire or a natural disaster dominated a public hearing for a proposed Corvallis housi…