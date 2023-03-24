Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Discover a hidden gem: pristine 2020-built 3BR, 2.5BA home on a private corner lot. Sunlit open floor plan with south-facing windows in the kitchen, living, & primary bedroom. Better than new, this immaculate home boasts impressive condition & all the modern comforts you desire. Step outside to a fully fenced oasis perfect for pets, complete w/ UGS, lush green grass, & a spacious patio ideal for entertaining. Delight in the perfect blend of privacy & convenience, all wrapped up in an extraordinary offering.