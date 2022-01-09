 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $445,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $445,000

Excellent opportunities await one seeking a well-maintained single level home in an excellent NW Neighborhood. Wood floors & light filled rooms throughout. Spacious living room with brick fireplace & large window. Updated kitchen with tile backsplash, appliances & adjacent to informal living space. Outside entertaining is a breeze in the oversized screened-in Gazebo with vaulted & wood ceilings. Impressive mature gardens with numerous bulbs, Magnolia tree & raised beds. Living in easy in this great home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News