3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $445,000

Excellent opportunities await one seeking a well-maintained single level home in an excellent NW Neighborhood. Wood floors & light filled rooms throughout. Spacious living room with brick fireplace & large window. Updated kitchen with tile backsplash, appliances & adjacent to informal living space. Outside entertaining is a breeze in the oversized screened-in Gazebo with vaulted & wood ceilings. Impressive mature gardens with numerous bulbs, Magnolia tree & raised beds. Living in easy in this great home!