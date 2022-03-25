 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $445,000

Lovely ONE LEVEL HOME in desirable Calloway Creek waiting for you! Charming FRONT PORCH for soaking up the sun. Exceptional dream KITCHEN w/ gorgeous finishes has all the counter-space & cupboards you need! Open concept DINING AREA flows to the vaulted LIVING ROOM w/ cozy GAS FIREPLACE. Step out to COVERED PATIO for BBQs & enjoying beautiful views of green-space behind home. Bdrm wing features LAUNDRY ROOM, 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & MASTER SUITE w/ vaulted ceiling & nature views, walk-in closet & PRIVATE BATH.

