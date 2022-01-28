Have a look at this popular Moreland plan built in 2019 by Chad E. Davis Construction! Nice open flow from the kitchen/dinning area into the great room. Gas fireplace, laminate flooring, wood wrapped windows,gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, solid quartz counters, craftsman style cabinets.Jeldwen windows.Windows in garage door .AC .Fully fenced. Cul-de-sac living on a corner lot lends this home a larger back/side yard. Patio pavers recently added to enhance the backyard entertaining area!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $445,000
