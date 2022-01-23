 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $444,910

  • Updated
WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5 OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK Holt Homes presents the 1679 Townhome plan. These High Quality homes are under construction NOW! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, pantry, and fireplace. Complete with spacious owner suite. Great neighborhood with parks, trails and community garden plus fencing and front landscaping included! Photos of model

