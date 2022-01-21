WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5 OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK Holt Homes presents the 1679 Townhome plan. These High Quality homes are under construction NOW! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, pantry, and fireplace. Complete with spacious owner suite. Great neighborhood with parks, trails and community garden plus fencing and front landscaping included! Photos of model
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $444,910
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Sweet Home teenager was killed in a car crash on Highway 20 just east of Foster on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a news release from Oreg…
Public members in attendance got into a shouting match with school officials.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown challenging her use of clemency orders to grant nearly…
An Albany man who once was a registered nurse practiced nursing without a license in 2020 and 2021 and because of that, was denied when he tri…
A controversial conservative conference called the Reawaken America Tour scheduled for the beginning of April in Redmond has been canceled and…
A flatbed truck fire shut down Interstate 5 northbound temporarily Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 4 miles south of Albany near milepost 230, acco…
A property in North Corvallis will be the site of a new jail and other justice-related facilities, Benton County leaders decided Friday, Jan. 21.
The father of a 32-year-old Corvallis man who died following a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against…
An assessment says conditions are so bad, it's not worth repairing.
Contract tracing and resulting notifications will be different.