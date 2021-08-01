 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $436,401

Holt Homes presents the 1679 Townhome plan. These High Quality homes are under construction NOW! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, pantry, and fireplace. Complete with spacious owner suite. Great neighborhood with parks, trails and community garden plus fencing and front landscaping included! Pictures are of model home and may differ from finished home. Price shown includes many upgrades. Sales office open 11-5 daily.

