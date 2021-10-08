WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents the 1679 Townhome plan. These High Quality homes are under construction NOW! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, pantry, and fireplace. Complete with spacious owner suite. Great neighborhood with parks, trails and community garden plus fencing and front landscaping included! Photos of model
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $434,901
