New Construction, Plan 1679 located in Ponderosa Ridge neighborhood. Great room layout with Kitchen, Dining, and Living on main level plus territorial views of trails and hillside. Second level includes Owner suite, laundry room, 2 secondary bedrooms and 2nd full bath. Fencing and front yard landscape included.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $432,651
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Albany man driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 was killed northeast of Harrisburg on Sunday morning when his car collided with a semi truck.
- Updated
Benton County is going the governor one step further.
- Updated
Jason Christensen of Albany was on his way to work in Salem one day when he saw a man sleeping outside under the overhang of the roof of a business.
- Updated
SHEDD — A woman escaped a structure fire that destroyed her Shedd home on Highway 99E early Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man Wednesday morning following a standoff that started with him firing shots at deputies…
- Updated
UPDATE: 9:19 p.m. Thursday.
- Updated
Two Idanha men were killed on Highway 22 after their car went over an embankment Monday afternoon.
- Updated
Oregon has been setting new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly every day lately, and Wednesday was no exception.
- Updated
A trail network that runs from Corvallis to the Pacific Ocean is finally open to the public. The Corvallis to the Sea Trail, or “C2C” for shor…
- Updated
The Albany Fire Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office helped with a multi-agency water rescue Sunday afternoon on the Santiam River.