 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $425,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de sac, not only has a comfortable layout but also a spacious and private backyard. Main level has laminate flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, and a nicely laid out kitchen with modern touches. Master suite has vaulted ceilings as well, along with a large closet and spacious bath attached. Fully fenced backyard includes garden beds, playground structure, and garden shed. Perfect location – close to schools, easy commute to N Albany and NW Corvallis.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News