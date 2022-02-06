3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $400,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Premium location! Just a few blocks away from OSU campus & downtown. This 3-bedroom home is full of vintage charm w/ original 5 panel doors, built-ins & wood floors. The kitchen has ample storage, dinning nook & included appliances. Primary BR on main level. Unfinished basement w/separate access provides bonus space for storage or finishing. Lg. detached garage could be workshop or possible ADU. Property is zoned RS-20, high density with excellent income & investment potential. So many possibilities!