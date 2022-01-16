 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $400,000

Enter an easy living, comfortable & cute property conveniently located to shopping, schools & approx. 5 minutes to downtown. Beautiful newer flooring, spacious living room featuring large window & gas fireplace. Open floor concept to kitchen, easy access to laundry & garage. Office or 3rd bedroom on main level. Half bath on main. Upper level features two spacious bedrooms with two bathrooms. Cute and private rear fenced yard with patio. HOA $ 100/mo.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News