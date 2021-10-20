 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $39,900

Newly remodeled 3 bed 1 bath home with large backyard. Clean, affordable and in a perfect location, minutes from OSU and downtown. Great home for anyone tired of paying rent and working to start building their own equity. Park amenities include a swimming pool and recreation area for parties or family gatherings.

