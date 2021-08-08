 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $370,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $370,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $370,000

Have it your way! This single-level 3/2 home is in the heart of Corvallis, walking distance to shopping, schools, bus lines, parks, etc. It’s been in the family since it was built You can lovingly restore it to today's' appeal. Bring your ideas & creativity to this home. Enjoy a great floor plan with family room, fireplace, likely wood floors under carpet, huge yard, private patio, and double garage with many built-ins. Appliances included (except MW)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $899,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $899,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Stunning views overlooking Lebanon & the valley from your custom-built home! On 2.3 acres just outside …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News