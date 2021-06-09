 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $369,500

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $369,500

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $369,500

This beloved neighbor is moving to assisted living. Known for her amazing yard and you will see it is worthy of fame. Deck, lawn, plantings & covered patio are so inviting for enjoyment & relaxation. Trees add to privacy. The home has been cared for inside and out. 3 bedrooms with a walk through bathroom to the hallway from the master. HUGE living room and a kitchen that is easy to maneuver in. This home is a must to see & the neighborhood is wonderful, helpful and excited to meet their new neighbor! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News