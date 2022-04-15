Newer construction and low maintenance is a homeowners dream. If you are looking for a great investment, this one checks all the boxes. Minutes away from downtown Corvallis, easy access to Albany, Monmouth and Salem. This zero lot line home is light and bright with a gracious floorplan. Wonderful and welcoming neighborhood makes this home an easy choice. If you love being outdoors, enjoy hiking and biking trails in McDonald-Dunn Forest across the street or visit EE Wilson wildlife area practically next door
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $360,000
