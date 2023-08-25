Welcome to your stylish, newer construction home in Adair Village! This 3-year-old zero lot line offers 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 1,252 sq ft of well organized and thoughtfully designed living space. Close to Corvallis, hiking trails, and parks, this home offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and outdoor adventure. Seller offering a **$2,000 credit** towards buyer’s closing costs or rate buy down! Vacant, cleaned, and ready for move in.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dead are both drivers.
A former operations director notified the district this summer of his intent to sue GAPS. These are his allegations.
Benton County Sheriff's deputies responded by boat.
The defendant told police his son had been “mouthing off” in front of younger children, so they stepped outside for a “fatherly conversation.”
An arrest was made.