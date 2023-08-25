Practically new and waiting for you. Low maintenance home w/ access to McDonald Forest right outside your front door and EE Wilson out the back! Spend more time enjoying Oregon's beauty and less time maintaining your home. Kitchen,nice sized living-room and 1/2 bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths upstairs.Ductless heat pump provides warmth in the winter and A/C in the summer. Move in ready home at an affordable price! Seller offering a credit of $2000 towards buyer's closing costs or rate buy down!