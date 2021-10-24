3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $329,500

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Come see this home located in a great Corvallis neighborhood close to downtown with easy access to the OSU campus! Newly updated with new flooring, paint, landscaping and a new roof in 2020! Featuring a large living room w/ gas fireplace and spacious kitchen, covered patio, 2 car garage, a fully fenced backyard with room for pets or entertaining. This home is great for first-time buyers or as your next investment! Inquire now before its too late!