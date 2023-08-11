Uncover perfection in this gently lived-in home! The open floor plan with ample windows, vaulted ceilings & modern colors offers a light-filled, spacious feel. Island kitchen with pantry flows into the dining & living spaces. Step onto the large covered porch or retreat to the generous back patio for outdoor enjoyment. Low-maintenance yard, all appliances, plus an oversized single car garage ensure convenience. Energy efficient heat pump for A/C. Ideal location near bus route, shopping & medical facilities.