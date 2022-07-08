 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $195,000

Better than new manufactured home in North Star Park. Very comfortable home with heat pump and single car garage. Quiet location on end of cul de sac with protected wet land area behind the home. Also small fenced yard is included. Rent includes cable and is $570 per month. Price will go to $600 October 1st, 2022. Don't miss out! Easy to show. Deadline for offers is Sunday July 10th at 5:00PM. Response by Mon July 11 by 5:00PM

