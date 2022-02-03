 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,595,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,595,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Conveniently located adjacent to Grand Oaks Subdivision, opportunities abound with this 4.47 acre parcel, zoned RS-9 and within the Corvallis City limits. Utilities and access available from West Hills Rd, and SW Englewood. Cascade VIEWS and located just minutes from amenities, shopping, schools and the OSU campus. There is a 2700 sq ft home (as is) located on the property which is connected to the City of Corvallis water supply and a private septic system. See Also MLS#783560

