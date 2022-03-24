3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,250,000

Beautiful farm with endless possibilities! Must see this charming farmhouse on nearly 15 acres just minutes from Corvallis & Albany. Well cared for home features original hardwood floors, primary bedroom on main, large living room, fireplace, & large basement with cellar, storage rooms, bonus room w/ bar & fireplace. Horse barn features 18 stalls, paved aisle, dutch doors to shed rows, bathroom w/shower, tack room, feed room. Shop & hay/equipment storage, small barn w/9 stalls, irrigated pastures, and more!