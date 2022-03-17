3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,190,000

Beautiful secluded property on 9.74ac. Only 15min from Corvallis, yet very private & out of the way. Amazing fertile soil will grow anything you plant in it! Yr around stream and large pond ensure water supply on the property, w/ a great producing well tested for purity. Large 3 stall barn w/ tack room & space to store your tools! Separate 30x50 shop space, carport attached to the house & large parking area in front of the barn will support an RV.