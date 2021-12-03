Accepted Offer with Contingencies. A Beautiful Oasis in the Country on 5 acres with a new built home that has everything to offer. High End finishes inside/out of this Custom Built 2019 home, board and batt style exterior finish with a 5,000 sq ft Main Garden, Herb Garden, Chicken Coop, 32'x35' Barn, Massive 8'+ crawlspace/basement storage area. 3 office/storage rooms in garage, 24 solar panels, Backup Generator Hookup, Full RV Hookups/Dump, 8+ parking spots plus an extra RV parking area with pull through driveway, 75+ GPM Well and more.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The charges stem from two incidents in North Albany.
The victim alleged the suspect pulled a knife on her and took her on a drive out of town.
It's the brainchild of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany. Here's what you need to know.
A plaintiff's lawyer has taken the first steps into what could become a lawsuit against the city of Albany following a mid-summer crash of an …
Here's when to expect the worst of it.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Corvallis woman who was killed in a pickup-versus-bicycle crash on Sunday, Nov. 28 near …
SALEM — Oregon's Environmental Quality Commission, a governor-appointed panel, has approved the Clean Trucks Rule, a mandate aimed at cutting …
A Corvallis man has been arrested on an alleged first-degree arson charge.
Lebanon High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning, Dec. 3, after officials there learned of a potential threat to the campus. Local la…
She's the first female sheriff in county history. But she'll have to defend her office on the May ballot from a challenger.