3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $899,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. A Beautiful Oasis in the Country on 5 acres with a new built home that has everything to offer. High End finishes inside/out of this Custom Built 2019 home, board and batt style exterior finish with a 5,000 sq ft Main Garden, Herb Garden, Chicken Coop, 32'x35' Barn, Massive 8'+ crawlspace/basement storage area. 3 office/storage rooms in garage, 24 solar panels, Backup Generator Hookup, Full RV Hookups/Dump, 8+ parking spots plus an extra RV parking area with pull through driveway, 75+ GPM Well and more.