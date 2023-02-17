Farm House New Construction with state of the art Solar Tesla Roof with backup battery power wall. Gorgeous kitchen with island, stainless appliance package, granite and bamboo hardwoods. Master retreat on the main levelwith custom walk in tile shower, claw foot tub, dual vanities and huge WIC closet. Custom electric fireplace and mantel withmarble stone work. Pavered driveway to the detached garage/shop wired for EV. Modeled home for sustainability. Mahoganycovered porches w/ views of water pond!
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $839,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's still a way to contact Lebanon police in case of an emergency.
One man is dead and another injured after a car collided head-to-head with an oncoming vehicle Friday evening, Feb. 10, near Corvallis, appare…
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Sweet Home police initially arrested him in July. His victim was younger than 14.
It’s still unclear why thousands of cell and internet service users were abruptly cut off from communication Tuesday in central and eastern Li…