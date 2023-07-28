Farm House Style New Construction with state of the art Tesla Roof with backup battery power wall. Gorgeous kitchen with island, stainless appliance package, granite and bamboo hardwoods. Master retreat on the main level with custom walk in tile shower, claw foot tub, dual vanities and huge WIC closet. Custom electric fireplace and mantel with marble stone work. Pavered driveway to the detached garage/shop wired for EV. Modeled home for sustainability. Mahogany covered porches w/ nice views of water pond!
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $769,900
