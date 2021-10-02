 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $749,900

3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $749,900

3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $749,900

Open House Sunday 10/3 12-3PM Views from almost every room!Newly updated, this spacious home is great for entertaining! Open kitchen with eat bar and bench area .Dining/living rm w/ vaultedceiling to 2nd story Upstairs has a large bonus room currently used as 4th bedroom (bunk beds can stay or be removed perrequest). New luxury bathroom with soak tub.accommodates the 2nd and 3rd upstairs bedrooms. Master bd rm opens to large deckand views of the Willamette Valley. Finished 3 car garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News