3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $489,900

Lovely new home in an established hillside neighborhood. 2 story, 3 bd, 2.5 bth, lrg bonus, & office downstairs. Spacious great rm, white cabs, ss appliances, polished chrome fixtures, leathered granite counters, 9ft ceilings on the main floor. The Primary suite has it all, tray ceiling, dbl van sinks, a beautiful tile shower with a glass shower door, and a large WIC. Covered patio, to be fully landscaped.