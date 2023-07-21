Fall in love with this like-new custom home. You'll find top-of-the-line finishes throughout. The downstairs has an open floor plan, dream kitchen, roomy dining and living rooms, vaulted ceilings, full bathroom, and bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom/office. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a large master with a walk-in closet and bathroom. With bamboo flooring, beautiful tile, a fenced backyard, a 2-car garage, and a covered back deck and front porch, you'll never want to leave.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $476,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PHOTOS: Here's what makes this play equipment unique.
Firefighting and police rescuers have treated or pulled five people from the trails around Blue Pool in three days, most of those in hand-carr…
Police say the suspect he had been chatting online with multiple people and had met up with one in Lebanon.
Oregon State had five players named to the Pac-12 football preseason all-conference first teams, the conference announced Tuesday.
One council warned his colleagues, "You're putting a Band-Aid on a sucking chest wound.” At the current pace of spending, the city could be in…