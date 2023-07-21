Start enjoying your home immediately with this like-new custom built home on a peaceful street, yet seconds from town. You'll be delighted to find top-of-the-line finishes throughout and gorgeous styling. The downstairs has an open floor plan, dream kitchen, roomy dining and living rooms, vaulted ceilings, full bathroom, and bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a large master with a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. With bamboo flooring, beautiful tile, a big and fully fenced backyard, a 2-car garage, and a covered back deck and front porch, you'll never want to leave.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $476,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PHOTOS: Here's what makes this play equipment unique.
Firefighting and police rescuers have treated or pulled five people from the trails around Blue Pool in three days, most of those in hand-carr…
Police say the suspect he had been chatting online with multiple people and had met up with one in Lebanon.
Oregon State had five players named to the Pac-12 football preseason all-conference first teams, the conference announced Tuesday.
One council warned his colleagues, "You're putting a Band-Aid on a sucking chest wound.” At the current pace of spending, the city could be in…