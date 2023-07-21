Start enjoying your home immediately with this like-new custom built home on a peaceful street, yet seconds from town. You'll be delighted to find top-of-the-line finishes throughout and gorgeous styling. The downstairs has an open floor plan, dream kitchen, roomy dining and living rooms, vaulted ceilings, full bathroom, and bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a large master with a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. With bamboo flooring, beautiful tile, a big and fully fenced backyard, a 2-car garage, and a covered back deck and front porch, you'll never want to leave.