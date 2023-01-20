3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $430,000

Gorgeous, almost new custom home w/ tasteful finishes throughout! Spacious kitchen is open to the living area & features a huge leathered granite island & gas/ss appliances. Beautiful views from the living rm windows. 9 ft ceilings & LVP flooring throughout main level. Primary bed on main floor. Lg bonus rm upstairs could convert to 4th bedroom. laundry/mud rm w/ dog shower. Western facing deck is perfect for overlooking the valley & enjoying breathtaking sunsets. Huge fully fenced backyard.