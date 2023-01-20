Gorgeous, almost new custom home w/ tasteful finishes throughout! Spacious kitchen is open to the living area & features a huge leathered granite island & gas/ss appliances. Beautiful views from the living rm windows. 9 ft ceilings & LVP flooring throughout main level. Primary bed on main floor. Lg bonus rm upstairs could convert to 4th bedroom. laundry/mud rm w/ dog shower. Western facing deck is perfect for overlooking the valley & enjoying breathtaking sunsets. Huge fully fenced backyard.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $430,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In the span of a day, a curb was painted red in a residential neighborhood, but not at the city's blessing. The suspect faces five years in prison.
Albany-based Coastal Farm & Ranch is set to merge with a regional agriculture supply store, more than doubling the stores overseen by Coas…
Flavors of the South are coming to downtown Albany. And it's from a name you may know.
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had someth…
Rains have only compounded the problem, turning a construction zone already beleaguered by methane cleanup into a wetland.
The earliest he could have expected to be released was 2030.
Friends and family members wanted to make sure the judge knew what a hole Matthew Dreyer created in their lives when he left Alexandria Mulrooney “like a bag of garbage.”
The crimes are alleged to have taken placee between 2011 and 2014.
When a high school starts three freshmen on a varsity basketball team it is typically a sign that the program is willing to sacrifice immediat…
He's alleged to have stabbed the hand of someone staying in his RV. Here's what the accuser said started it.