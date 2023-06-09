Welcome to your dream home in the perfect location! When this custom single story home was designed, no expense was spared on high-end finishes, bonuses, and a convenient open floor plan. Oodles of natural light pour into every space of this home, including in the master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom. Cook in the gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters, a coffee bar, and tall/deep cabinets. Enjoy plenty of storage, a 2-car detached garage, a back patio and front porch, and tall ceilings.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $429,900
