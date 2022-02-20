3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $424,900

Come home to privacy, tranquility, and plenty of space. This home sits on a flag lot in historic Brownsville and offers 3 bedrooms (all with their own walk-in closet), 2.5 bathrooms, and a bonus family/play room upstairs that could easily be a fourth bedroom. Tall ceilings downstairs and vaulted ceilings upstairs make this big home seem extra spacious and airy. With upstairs laundry, an extra-long 2-car garage, tons of storage, and ample yard/garden space, you will love your new home.