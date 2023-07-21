Don't miss out on this dream home that has everything you've been looking for, plus the perfect location. When this custom built home was designed, no expense was spared on high-end finishes, bonuses, and a convenient open floor plan. Oodles of natural light pour into every space of this home, including the master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom. Cook all kinds of goodies in the gorgeous kitchen you have always hoped for, with quartz counters, a coffee bar, and tall/deep cabinets. You'll be pleased to find plenty of storage, a 2-car detached garage, a private back patio and traditional covered porch, and tall ceilings. With its one-story design, everything is easy to access. Schedule your showing today!