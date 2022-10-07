New Construction Douglas E - MODEL HOME in River's Edge includes SS Frig, AC, Fence, Backyard Landscape. Efficient open flr plan, Laminate flrs, wood wrapped windows on main, LR gas frplc, gourmet kitch w/solid quartz counters, SS appliances, gas range, craftsman-style cabs with crown molding. 95%-efficient gas FA furnace, HardiePlank® Full Lap siding. Frt Yd Landscaped w/UGS. *Vets Get Free Frig. Pics Actual Home/Tour of Similar Home other Subdivision - Finishes may differ.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $400,000
