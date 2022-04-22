 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $389,900

Lovely new home in an established neighborhood. Single story living, 3 bed, 2 full baths. Spacious great room, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, polished chrome fixtures, leathered granite counters, 9ft ceilings throughout. The primary suite has it all, a beautiful tile shower with a glass shower door, and a large WIC. Fully landscaped with a covered patio and RV parking pad.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News