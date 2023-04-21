Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home features a spacious living room, kitchen with modern appliances, & offers ample space for comfortable living. The home features beautiful vinyl floors, forced air, and a separate laundry room. Exterior features a detached 20 x 20 garage and good sized backyard. Located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood, & conveniently located near local schools, parks, shopping, and dining.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $372,900
LEBANON — Basketball has created many lasting memories and relationships for Mardy Benedict the past three decades.