3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $349,000

Amazing Find! The home you have been waiting for. Cool off inside with central air conditioning in this single-story 3 BDR 2 BTH. Enjoy the natural sunlight with the open floor plan including 10' ceilings. Sip coffee on your covered front porch while watching the sunrise. Bar-B-Q in the shade on the backyard covered patio. You'll want to check out this home to fully appreciate all it has to offer.

