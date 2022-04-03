3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $335,000

Don't miss this opportunity for Country Living in City Limits! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on .41acre Office/den that could be used as a 4th bedroom. LG. Master shower & wet bar. Enjoy the outdoors with decks, fruit trees, a garden fenced to keep the deer out, & shed with a cover porch! Attached single car garage has doors on both sides so you can drive through. Room for RV and all the toys. Convenient commute to Eugene, Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, & Salem.