Live Auction! Bidding to start from $300,000! Beautiful new construction! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home! Spacious living room. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets. Large master bedroom. Don't miss out on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $300,000
