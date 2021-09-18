New price! Here's your opportunity to own a well cared for, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an office. The home offers an open concept with a spacious kitchen, tons of storage, master suite complete with a full bath and walk in closet with built in's. Great separation of space, good sized bedrooms, and indoor laundry. Enjoy a quiet evening on the expansive back deck overlooking the easy maintenance back yard. This home is located at the edge of town with easy access to I-5, Eugene/Albany/Corvallis.
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $280,000
