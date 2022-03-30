Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Windemere Meadows manufactured home park. Great 3 Bed/2 bath with approx 1296 sq feet. Large back yard almost completely fenced. Ample parking. 24 hour advance notice to show. Buyer must be approved by park. Two pets allowed with breed restrictions. Park rent stated includes water/sewer charge.
3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $94,000
