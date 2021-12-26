 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $93,000

Welcome to the well kept, light & bright home! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Aumsville in an all age park is welcoming and spacious. Skylights and Vaulted Ceilings maximize the natural light. Newer flooring and New 50 gallon water heater. Partially fenced yard. Shed included. Park has a community play area and Rent is $540 and includes sewer and water to a certain limit. Buyers must be preapproved by park. Move in ready and quick closing desired!

