 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $90,000

ALL AGE COMMUNITYImmaculate inside and out. Great Room Floor Plan. Bath Fitter roll in shower in master bath. ( Seller paid over 5k) Walk in closets and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Newer Refer, range and washer and dryer included. Large Utility/ Mud Room wired for a Freezer. Large fenced back yard with raised flower bed and a big tree for shade. Lots of Room for your fur baby to run. Large deck. Roof installed 2013. Carpet 2013, Vinyl Windows. Furnace serviced yearly.2 large storage sheds.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal crash near Sweet Home
Local

Fatal crash near Sweet Home

  • Updated

A young man is dead following a fatal crash near Sweet Home in the middle of night on Saturday, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News