3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $90,000

ALL AGE COMMUNITYImmaculate inside and out. Great Room Floor Plan. Bath Fitter roll in shower in master bath. ( Seller paid over 5k) Walk in closets and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Newer Refer, range and washer and dryer included. Large Utility/ Mud Room wired for a Freezer. Large fenced back yard with raised flower bed and a big tree for shade. Lots of Room for your fur baby to run. Large deck. Roof installed 2013. Carpet 2013, Vinyl Windows. Furnace serviced yearly.2 large storage sheds.