3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $765,000

Custom built with serenity of country living!! Enjoy a farmland view off the expansive porch that is outlined by established perennial gardens that include dogwood trees, hardy rhododendrons. Property also boasts an orchard that bears apples, cherries, plums & pears.The cathedral ceilings throughout Open floor plan, warm feeling & walls windows shower the home with an abundance of natural light. Secluded private yet close to the city. Huge shop with 220v. Room to store all your Toys. Must see!