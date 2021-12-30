3 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $560,000

Want flat acreage, a huge shop, & a quaint home on Mill Creek with irrigation water rights? Look right here! Lovely 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home with main level living sits on 1.52 acres with a 2,400 sq ft shop. Shop has built in cabinets, led lights, wired for TV and 220 & plumbed for air compressor. Beautiful acreage with apple and pear trees. Property is close to town & to Mill Creek Park & Porter-Boone Park - home of Aumsville Corn Festival!